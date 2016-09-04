Woman in sex clip claims she was assaulted by Sandeep Kumar last year

Former Aam Aadmi Party Minister Sandeep Kumar was arrested on Saturday after a woman approached the police and complained that she had been sedated and raped by him when she sought his help for a ration card last year.

Claiming that she was the woman in the sex clip that surfaced recently, the complainant alleged that she was unaware that the act was being recorded. Based on the woman’s statement, a case of rape, causing hurt with poison to commit an offence and transmitting obscene material has been registered against Mr. Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the former minister offered to surrender. He was questioned by the police. The legal action against Mr. Kumar came within hours of the AAP suspending him. A video allegedly featuring him and the complainant, and a set of photographs in which he was seen with another woman, surfaced on Wednesday, resulting in his immediate sacking.

The complainant alleged that about one year ago she met Mr. Kumar and mentioned to him about her struggle to get a ration card on her new address. The MLA allegedly called her to a room and offered her soft drinks laced with sedatives. She alleged that the minister then took “advantage” of her and recorded the act.