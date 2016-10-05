Veteran Congress leader and former MP Harshvardhan passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Tuesday after a brief illness.

He was 68 and is survived by his daughter.

Harshvardhan breathed his last on Tuesday morning, Congress sources here said.

He started his political career as a student leader and represented the Pharenda Assembly seat in 1985 on Janata Party ticket. Harshvardhan represented the Maharajganj parliamentary seat twice, in 1989 from Janata Dal and in 2009 from Congress.

His body was brought to his residence here later in the day. Congress leaders, including the party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar, paid their condolences at the state party headquarter here.

His last rites will be performed in Maharajganj tomorrow, party sources said. - PTI