Former Armyman arrested on rape charge

A 30-year-old bank manager with a nationalised bank was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old former Army man at her house in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the woman lives in a rented house on the first floor, while the accused is a trainer in a gym on the ground floor of the building.

According to the police, the incident was reported by the woman’s neighbours on December 22. A source in the Delhi Police said the woman did not want to talk to the police initially but spoke to them after she was counselled.

Phone call

The woman told the police that she had shifted to the house a few months ago. She was climbing up the stairs while talking to a plumber on the phone on December 22. She passed by the accused, who was standing outside the gym.

She was waiting for the plumber when the doorbell rang. The accused, whom she saw outside the gym daily, was standing outside instead of the plumber. The man asked for water and said he could help fix the leaking tap in her house.

However, he entered the house and raped her. Hearing her scream for help, the neighbours informed the police.

A police team reached the house to arrest the accused, but he was missing.

“He was arrested from his house in Pilani in Rajasthan the next day,” said Deputy commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal.

The police said a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC has been registered at Lahori Gate police station. The accused is a first-time offender, the police said.