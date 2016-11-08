: A court here on Monday granted bail to former AAP Minister Sandeep Kumar in a rape case.

Granting the bail, Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Chaudhry said: “As the applicant accused is a sitting member of the Delhi Assembly, there is no chance of his fleeing from justice.’’

“The basic rule being bail and not jail, the applicant accused is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount, subject to the condition he will not tamper with the prosecution evidence,’’ the judge said.

The court also asked the former Minister to surrender his passport to the investigating officer and not to leave the country without its permission.

To the allegation that the complainant was intoxicated before being raped, the judge said that “the question whether the complainant was intoxicated at the time of incident is a matter of evidence and proof”.

On a submission by the counsel for the accused that it was a consensual sex, the court said that “whether it was a consensual act or it was a passive submission due to fear of blackmailing is also a matter of trial”.

Establishing facts

“I am of the view that the material relied upon by the investigating agency can only lead to an inference that the applicant/accused had committed the offence by abusing his official position and transmitting the obscene material in electronic form. These are to be tested during the trial. Most importantly, it cannot be said that the only inference that can be drawn from the material is that accused has committed the offence of rape,’’ the judge further said.

Arguing for the bail, counsel for the accused, Nitin Ahlawat, said his client had been behind bars for more than two months, and as the probe into the allegations had been completed, no purpose would be served to keep him in jail further.

Apprehensions dismissed

Assuring the court on the apprehension that the accused might tamper with the evidence if released on bail, Mr. Ahlawat submitted that as the foundation of the case was a CD, there was no possibility of it being interfered with.

Also, the conduct of Mr. Kumar had been unquestionable as he had surrendered before the Delhi Policep immediately after the lodging of the case, Mr. Ahlawat said.

The court also took note of this argument while granting bail.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution submitted that it would send a wrong message if the accused was released on bail.

The police had arrested the former Minister on September 3 after a woman complained that she had been sedated and raped by him when she sought his help for getting a ration card last year.

Mr. Kumar allegedly called her to a room and offered her soft drinks laced with sedative, and then he took “advantage” of her and recorded the act, the complaint said.