: Despite Finance Minister Arun Jaitley clarifying on Wednesday that old notes would be valid at ASI monuments for 72 hours, foreign tourists visiting heritage sites that require an entry ticket had a tough time. “We got Euros exchanged after landing on Tuesday and now they say it is worth nothing. Nobody is willing to accept it. Nobody has smaller denominations,” said Jacques as he waited outside Humanyun’s Tomb.

The entry ticket for foreigners is priced at Rs. 500. Jacques, who was with three others, could not arrange for Rs. 2,000 in denominations of Rs. 100. His guide Satpal said, “I have been trying to haggle with the person in-charge to let them enter for free. I have smaller notes, but if I pay here I will finish it all. The government should have given clear instructions.”

Many foreigners, in fact, were advised by auto and cab drivers to visit places like Lodhi Gardens and India Gate that do not require entry tickets. Money exchange kiosks at tourist haunts Connaught Place at Janpath turned away tourists for want of smaller denominations. Shops that did have Rs.100 notes set the exchange rate at Rs. 55 to a dollar instead of the going rate of approximately Rs. 66.7.

Mohamed Fahih, who is from Iran, said, “We barely speak the language. I’m not sure what we will do.”

Cab driver Indrajeet Singh, however, said he was accepting Rs. 1,000 notes from foreigners. “I will get them changed. We should not cause them inconvenience,” he said.