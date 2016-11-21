Atma Ram, who does odd jobs for a living, agreed to talk about demonetisation in return for some tea and food.Photo: Special Arrangement

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, Atma Ram was one of the many men who had gathered outside Khan Market, which is considered to be among the most expensive retail locations in the world.

Wearing a pair of torn black pants held together with just a jute cord, he seemed to the only one interested in talking about demonetisation.

‘Who is listening to us?’

The other five men there simply turned away. According to them, “Who is listening to us?”

But Atma Ram, who claimed to make anywhere between Rs.150-Rs.500 a day, seemed to have sensed an opportunity.

“I will talk to you,” he said walking away from the group, “but you will have to buy me tea, biscuits and give me Rs.200. I won’t talk for free.”

Once the modalities were worked out and Atma Ram had enjoyed the first of the many teas that followed, he mentioned that he had not eaten a proper meal in days.

Find work, or go hungry

“I do odd jobs. For people like me, it is a matter of day-to-day survival. We eat if we get work, if not, then we borrow or go hungry. I do all sorts of work — as labourer, cleaning cars, sanitation crew member, helping people whitewash houses, etc. Earlier, we would find work, but now people say they have no money. Take it at the end of the month they say,” he rued.

“But what about today. What do I eat today?” Atma Ram asked.

‘Bad phase’

He was quick to add that he did think of heading home to Uttar Pradesh to tide over the “bad phase”, but even that demands money.

“Can either go home

or buy food”

“I can either go home or buy food. My wife left me because I was poor. I have no children. I came to Delhi for a better life, but nothing changed for me. Hopefully, the rich will soon have money to pay us. Till then, God is our saviour,” he said.

Meanwhile, as a car slowed down near the group, Atma Ram clutched at the packet of glucose biscuits and rushed off saying, “I don’t want the money [Rs. 200] if you can ensure that somebody important reads this and does some good for the poor.”

