‘Prabhat Pheris’ have emerged as a powerful medium for the people to come together and promote social harmony in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Launched about a year ago in the nondescript Kasaut village of Deeg tehsil, Prabhat Pheris as “morning march” are now organised regularly everyday in 45 villages, drawing the young and the old and women and children in large numbers.

Beginning around sunrise, the villagers take a complete round of the habitation while singing ‘Ramdhuni’. As soon as ‘Prabhat Pheri’ is announced through beating of drums or tunes of jhanj and manjira , people reach the venue.

With this, people are becoming more inclined to follow religion and promote peaceful and harmonious atmosphere in the villages. In as many as 30 villages of the district, no criminal case has been filed since the ‘Prabhat Pheris’ started.

Chiksana Sarpanch Poonam Devi told The Hindu over the week-end that ‘Prabhat Pheris’ usually begin from the place of worship located centrally in the villages. The local residents first attend Aarti and then proceed to join the long march while singing Ramdhuni or bhajans and kirtans.

Yoga training programmes are also organised after ‘Prabhat Pheris’ in several villages. A pledge for not consuming hukka-bidi, tobacco and gutka is taken at the yoga programmes, which has started yielding positive results, said Ms. Devi.

Attempts for reconciliation in ‘Prabhat Pheri’ recently ended a long-running dispute between two families following an old incident of murder in Astavan village. The police have acknowledged the role of ‘Prabhat Pheris’ in the reduction of crime rate in the region.