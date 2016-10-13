‘As far as electrification is concerned, the State’s position is bad’

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday warned the Akhilesh Yadav-led State government that it would not receive any “financial help” in the future from the Centre if it doesn’t follow transparency while implementing Central schemes.

“As far as electrification is concerned, the State’s position is bad. If State government do not put board highlighting details of the work on websites, and transparency is not followed, the Centre will stop financial help to the state,” Mr. Goyal said while addressing the audience at a programme here.

The Minister said only five lakh houses were electrified as against the proposed target of 10 lakh under the 11th Five Year Plan.

He said under the 12th Five Year Plan too the State government managed to electrify only 1.25 lakh houses against the proposed target of 32 lakh.

“The State government is claiming that 4.97 lakh houses have been covered,” Mr. Goyal remarked.

He said the State government has received Rs 12.707 crores for rural and urban electrification schemes before BJP-led NDA government came to power, but this amount was not utilised.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Goyal termed Rahul Gandh’s “dalali” jibe as “unfortunate” and said that “his statement has been hailed in an enemy country (Pakistan)”. PTI