Several cases of burns and respiratory ailments were reported at city hospitals on Diwali.

“We had about 80 cases of burns, of which 78 were minor. Two persons had suffered burns on their faces,’’ said J. C. Passey, medical superintendent, Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hopital. The other hospitals to report burns cases were Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (57), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (26) and Safdarjung Hospital (145).

‘Minor injuries’

“Most patients had minor injuries, so they just needed first-aid. The government and our hospital authorities had created a lot of awareness through campaigns. This may have led to fewer cases,” said a senior official at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

“Out of the total number of burns cases on Diwali, one was serious. The person had to be admitted,” said an official at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The city also saw cases of allergy and asthma complications. Doctors, however, said the number of cases did not show a “marked rise”.

People at risk

“People who suffer from bronchial asthma, allergic rhinitis and other such ailments are more likely to develop such complications during Diwali due to smoke and pollution. But, it is only in first two-three days of Diwali that we see such cases, after which they decline,” he added.

Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, a premier pulmonary institute here, said the rush at its emergency ward was as usual.

“One can say there was a slight increase, but the real picture will emerge only after two-three days,” said S. N. Gaur Director (Acting), Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute.