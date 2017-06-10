‘Fleeing’ man run over by truck in Wazirabad, probe ordered

more-in

A 40-year-old man was run over by a truck while allegedly fleeing traffic police in north-east Delhi’s Wazirabad in the early hours of Friday.

Eyewitness account

Sushil Kumar Mishra was a resident of Begampur.

Those claiming to be eyewitnesses said he was being chased by traffic policemen, a claim denied by the traffic unit. However, the area police said they had also heard that Mishra was running away from policemen.

According to the police, the matter is being investigated. The identities of the persons who stopped the driver hadn’t been ascertained till evening. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east) A.K. Singla said the policemen in question were not from the district.

The accident happened around 12.30 a.m. on the foot of the Wazirabad Bridge while the vehicle was on its way towards Khajuri Khas.

Alam Ali Hassan, who claimed to be present at the spot, said three traffic policemen were chasing Mishra when a vehicle ran him over.

“After a few metres, he turned towards the central verge and reached the other carriageway, when a truck carrying cement blocks — which was coming from New Usmanpur side — crushed him,” Mr. Hassan added.

Mr. Singla said both the traffic policemen and Transport Department officials conduct checks. However, Mishra was not driving any vehicle at the time of the incident.

Case filed

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Bhajanpura police station.

The truck that crushed the victim was later found abandoned. While the owner has been traced and the driver’s identity ascertained, he remains untraceable.

Mishra is survived by his wife, who was informed later in the evening.