A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile in Chandni Chowk on Tuesday.

“The incident occurred when the victim was sleeping with her family on a footpath in Chandni Chowk area on Tuesday. The accused, a vagabond himself, took her away to an isolated area and raped her,” said a senior police officer.

A passer-by informed the police after he spotted the girl lying unconscious. “A preliminary examination confirmed that the victim had suffered brutal nail scratches on her upper body,” said the officer.

Accused in juvenile home

The victim, who earlier lived in the Usmanpur slum with her family, had recently moved to Chandni Chowk after the slum was demolished. The accused, too, is homeless and lived in Chandni Chowk.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a juvenile home. Police said that the accused has been booked under the POCSO Act.