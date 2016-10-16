Five members of a family from Rajasthan were killed and two sustained injuries on Saturday when their car collided with a truck here.

The family, after attending a marriage in Bathinda, was returning to their home in Ganganagar, the police said.

The accident occurred near Sardargarh around 6 a.m. when Naveen Kumar lost control over the wheel when a stray animal suddenly appeared on the road. The vehicle then collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as Naveen Kumar’s mother Nirmal Devi (50), his wife Garima (25), son Garnish (2), sister Ritu (24) and niece Neha (2), Bathinda SHO Sadar Harnek Singh said.

Naveen (25) and his other niece Aleena (3) sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital, the police said. – PTI