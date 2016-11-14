Five persons were killed and seven injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling veered off the road and rolled down a mountain in Karga on Monday.

The newly purchased vehicle, bearing a temporary registration number, with 12 people on board was on its way from Rewalsar in Mandi district to Pangi tribal valley in Chamba district, the police said.

The driver apparently could not negotiate a sharp curve due to darkness and the vehicle rolled 129 feet down in Karga, 7 km from Keylong on Keylong-Udaipur road, at 4.15 a.m.

The deceased included two women. The victims were identified as Jeevan Singh, Padma Chaun, Amar, Shyam Lal and Sunita.

Keylong DSP Sanjay Sharma reached the spot and monitored the rescue operations.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and injured persons admitted to a hospital in Keylong,

The five seriously injured persons were referred to a zonal hospital in Kullu, the police said.

The injured, which included two women and a child, were identified as Sita Devi, Kamla, Ashok, Rakesh Kunar, Log Ghang, Rigjin and Daland. - PTI