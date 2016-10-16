Spiralled out of control:Firemen attributed the quick spread of the fire to the presence of engine oil and chemicals in some of these godowns.Photo: Special Arrangement

: Five godowns were gutted in a fire that broke out in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Saturday.

Around a dozen fire tenders were required to douse the fire that was reported at 6.21 a.m.

The flames were brought under control at 11.30 a.m., but the cooling process went on for hours after that.

Fire officers attributed the quick spread of fire to the presence of engine oil and chemicals in some of these godowns.

No casualties were, however, reported.

“Apart from the godowns containing oil drums and ghee canisters, a footwear shop was gutted,” said a fire officer.

The trigger for the blaze was yet to be known.