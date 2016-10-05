Giving a major boost to the desert State's tourism sector, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje launched the intra-State air services by flagging off the first nine-seater flight from Jaipur to Jodhpur at the State hanger at Sanganer international airport here on Tuesday. Ms. Raje personally handed over boarding passes to those taking the first flight.

With the roll-out of intra-State air services, major tourist and business destinations in Rajasthan will get air connectivity, giving benefit to the tourism, heritage and business sectors.

The State government's Civil Aviation Department has signed an air services operation agreement with the Supreme Airlines for operating the flights. Ms. Raje said that after the air connectivity of Jodhpur and Udaipur, the towns such as Bikaner and Kota would be connected in the second phase.

In another milestone, a direct flight from Jaipur to Singapore was started by Scoot Airlines on Monday. Ms. Raje said these initiatives would turn out to be far-reaching steps for promoting tourism in the State.

Supreme Airlines will operate intra-State flights for six days in a week with nine-seater plane Sesana Caravan-C 208B. For the flights from Jaipur to Jodhpur and Udaipur and back, the minimum airfare applicable to each sector has been fixed at Rs.3,499 per ticket.