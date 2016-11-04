Police point to short circuit in parking area as probable cause; deceased include three-year-old

: Three persons, including a woman and her 10-year-old daughter, were killed while a dozen others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a four-storeyed building at Mohan Park of New Shahdara area in north-east Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay, 36, Rajni, 30, and her daughter Kareena, 10. A dozen others suffered burns and were admitted to GTB Hospital for treatment, said A.K. Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north east).

Delhi Labour minister Gopal Rai visited the injured persons at GTB hospital and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the family members of the 10 injured persons.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 5:06 am about a fire breaking out in the parking area of a house.

The fire spread through the four-storeyed building, said a senior official from Delhi Fire Services. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 6:30 am, said a Fire Services official.

Short circuit

The police said that the cause of fire was under investigation but prima facie a short circuit is believed to have triggered it as many e-rickshaws are plugged in for recharge in the parking area of the building.

The police said that over two dozen people were sleeping in the eight flats of the building when the fire broke out. A few of them managed to escape while others were trapped inside. Locals rushed to help and some of them were rescued using ladders. Later, fire fighters and police rescued the others.

E-rickshaws

The police said that the families of four brothers Anil, Pradeep, Satish and Kanhaiya lived in the four flats on the second and third floors of the building. Kanhaiya reportedly provided e-rickshaws on rent which were parked in the parking area for charging at the time.

The fire also engulfed other vehicles that were parked there, police said.

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered at Shahdara police station, said the DCP.—PTI