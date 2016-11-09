: Over a 100 shopkeepers watched their stocks of winter wear being reduced to ashes when a major fire broke out at a market near central Delhi’s Meena Bazar in the early hours of Tuesday.

All of the 138 stalls at the market, which is held from mid-October to February every year and run exclusively by Tibetan refugees, were destroyed. The total loss has been estimated at approximately Rs. 15 crore, said Sonam, the vice-president of the market association.

According to Sonam, the fire started anywhere between 12-30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

The fire department, however, was alerted at 1:10 a.m., after which 15 fire tenders and 50 firefighters were pressed into service

Blast at site

Meanwhile, a cylinder at the site exploded, adding to the chaos. The blaze was brought under control after three hours.

Yanchin, a shopkeeper, said it was the first fire incident that the market, which was over 50 years old, had witnessed.

“Each shopkeeper had stocked goods worth lakhs, most of which were on credit. The profits we made sustained many of us for the rest of the year, as other job opportunities are limited,” said Tenzin, another shopkeeper.

While the cause of the fire is being probed, a case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) of the IPC has been registered.