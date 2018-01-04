FIR over graffiti on Metro coaches

more-in

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for painting graffiti on Metro coaches in the early hours of Monday. The staff of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted the complaint with the police.

Pre-departure check

The DMRC spokesperson said during a pre-departure check, the staff on duty found unauthorised graffiti painting on one of the coaches. “At 5.40 a.m., the staff found the graffiti at the third siding of Shahdara metro station, after which the police was informed,” the spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Pankaj Singh said the coaches were parked on the stretch between Seelampur and Shahadra after the operations were over. “The unidentified accused seem to have entered the area on New Year and painted. The coaches were later cleaned,” he said. The police said they have registered an FIR under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. “CCTV footage of the area is being analysed. We’ll solve the case soon,” he said.