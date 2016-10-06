The complaint cites court’s observation that the bank employee could not possibly have been working alone

An FIR has been filed in Gurugram against Citibank, alleging its complicity in the several hundred crore fraud that came to light in 2010 with a bank employee being convicted for running a Ponzi scheme of sorts, in 2014. The complainant is Dr. Pankaj Premnath, son of two customers whose Citibank accounts were used — without their knowledge — to carry out the scam. The complaint cites the observation of a judicial magistrate in the matter that the Citibank employee could not possibly have been working alone.

When contacted about the matter, Citibank declined comment.

The magistrate had, in February 2014, sentenced Shiv Raj Puri, a relationship manager at the bank, to a jail term of two years and six months and a fine of Rs. 10,000 for orchestrating the fraud.

“It is established on record that neither accused Shiv Raj Puri alone was capable of committing the said fraud by luring such number of investors having ample qualification, experience and acumen in financial sector nor he processed all the banking transactions single-handedly nor he alone met with the investors in the branch,” the original judgment had concluded.

“It is clearly established that many other bank employees have actively participated in the said scheme, if bank as an institution was not.”

“The FIR [against Citibank] was filed only after the district court of Gurugram directed the police to lodge it,” Aditya Wadhya, lawyer for Dr. Premnath, said. “This shows that prima facie, the court felt there is some merit to the case.”