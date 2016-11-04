FIR lodged against Asaram’s son

The Noida police have lodged an FIR against a channel owner and son of self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a former employee of the channel.

The Hindu has a copy of the FIR lodged with women’s police station in Noida. Officer in-charge Manju Teotia said the victim had been working with the channel since 2011 as a personal assistant of the owner.

“The victim alleged that she was sent to Narayan Sai, the son of Asaram, who allegedly tried to rape her," the officer said.

The FIR states that the channel owner raped the victim on several occasions and was forced to abort the baby when she got pregnant. She said the channel owner also threatened to kill her.

