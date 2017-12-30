more-in

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the ‘Mission of Excellence in Sports’ programme, which will provide financial assistance of up to ₹16 lakh to sportspersons.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that selected sportspersons would get support for sports equipment, kits, training and travel, boarding and lodging (within the country and abroad) and medical needs.

The scheme intends to support top-level sportspersons for training and coaching with the objective of preparing them to compete in international championships, national games and to achieve excellence in sports, said the Minister.

Eligibility criteria

A player will be eligible for selection if he/she figures in the top eight national ranking/rating in individual sports as on December 31 of a previous calendar year, in his/her respective age category. Any sportsperson who has represented Delhi in team games at the national level in the calendar year in the respective age category will also be eligible.

The player also needs to be a bonafide resident of Delhi for the last three years and for students, the player should have enrolled for past two years/completed education from a Delhi school or college.