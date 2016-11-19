Demonetisation has impacted business at the India International Trade Fair.

No official numbers

Though there are no official numbers to quantify this and the fair will officially open to the public on Saturday, organisers said there were fewer participants than expected.

On average, 1,00,000 people visit the fair every day though the numbers swell over weekends. The first few days are restricted to those with business visitor passes.

Some impact

“I think there’s been some impact due to demonetisation,” said Girish Sahni, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The CSIR has marshalled all its constituent labs, from across the country, to set up stalls showcasing its technology. This is to invite interest from potential industries to sign technology transfer deals.

CSIR spokesperson Daljit Bedi said about 16 deals had been signed with different companies since the fair began on November 14.

“All the deals that were planned in advance have gone through, but overall there’s been a decline in the footfall,” he told The Hindu .

18 ATMS

The India Trade Promotion Organisation, the organiser, had set up 18 ATMS on the premises but most were either out of cash or presented the long lines that have become characteristic since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s de-legalisation announcement on November 8.

Cash transactions

The ITPO has also asked tradesmen, conducting business, to use card readers or mobile-banking options. Traditionally, craftsmen and dealers in perishables or cottage-industry goods — from India and neighbouring countries — are heavily reliant on cash for transactions. “We’ve lost 50 per cent of our business from previous years,” said Shahbaaz Khan, who runs a snacks stall at the trade fair, “mostly because nobody has change and I can’t accept old notes.”