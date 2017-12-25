Father, son stabbed by juveniles

more-in

A senior citizen and his son were injured after a group of juveniles allegedly stabbed them following a minor argument in north Delhi’s Jakhira on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

Stating that the victims are out of danger, they added that one juvenile has been apprehended.

According to the police, the argument started after the 60-year-old allegedly slapped a boy. The victims have been identified as Iqbal and his 22-year-old son Dilshad. The matter was reported around 1 p.m. from a slum in Jakhira.

“The police control room received a call that two persons had been stabbed by a group of juveniles. A team was sent to the area. The father and son are labourers, and residents of the same jhuggi. According to preliminary enquiries, Iqbal got into an argument with a juvenile from the area, who called his friends for backup,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal. The minors got into a scuffle with Iqbal and stabbed him. When Danish rushed to his father’s aid, he too was stabbed, he said.