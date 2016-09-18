An 18-year-old girl has accused her father of attacking her with a knife and beating her up for returning home late after a visit to her aunt. The incident reportedly took place in south-west Delhi’s Palam area.

The girl, who was badly beaten up but escaped major injuries, was allegedly locked up at her home in Rajnagar for five days before she escaped and informed the police.

Booked for wrongful restraint

“The father has been booked for causing hurt and wrongful restraint,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West). The accused, however, was yet to be arrested till the time this report was filed.

The girl’s father is unemployed, while her mother works with a private firm.

According to the girl, this incident was one among many. “He gets drunk and thrashes me. During one recent outburst, he cut my hair with a blade,” she told The Hindu .

On September 9, the girl’s aunt invited her to come over. The girl claimed that though she had promised her father to be back by evening, she was held up by her aunt.

“When I returned, my father was angry and repeatedly punched and kicked me in the stomach. He even tried to strangulate me with my chunni,” she alleged.

The father is also believed to have brought out a kitchen knife and assault the girl in public. “I managed to move away in the nick of time, but sustained two stab injuries on the back of my neck and on my hand,” she alleged.

The girl was then allegedly locked up. “My mother knew everything, but she was too scared to help. My father beats her even more brutally,” the girl added. She finally managed to escape on Thursday and went to her grandmother’s home in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar. It was then that the police were informed and a case was registered. “I am scared to go home. I will stay with my grandmother till my father is arrested,” she said.