Faridabad-Greater Noida road put on fast track

The proposed 24-km-long road between Faridabad and Greater Noida will soon be a reality, improving connectivity between south Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and giving an impetus to the real estate in the area.

In a boost to the prospects of the Rs.400-crore project, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday decided to bear the cost of acquisition of land in the State for the proposed road. It is likely to be completed within one-and-a-half-years.

Mr. Yadav on behalf of his government, presented a Letter of Consent to this effect to Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Good for Delhi

With the completion of this road, commuters travelling from Rajasthan, Gurgaon, Palwal and Faridabad to Noida would not have to enter Delhi. This would also save time and help reduce pollution in the region.

This road will also work as a bypass for traffic coming from National Highway-8 and heading towards Noida, Greater Noida, Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow, by avoiding congested Delhi roads.

The road will connect the Jasana-Cheersi-Manjhawali areas in Faridabad to Atta-Gujran region in Greater Noida. The road will pass through Yamuna Expressway.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 15, 2014, but the project got stuck in anticipation of approval from the UP government.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Mr. Gurjar, who is also Faridabad Lok Sabha MP, had made consistent efforts for the implementation of this project aimed at improving connectivity between the two States.

“Nineteen kilometres of the 24-km-long road will be in Haryana while a 5-km stretch will be in Uttar Pradesh. A 670-metre-long four-lane bridge would also be constructed on the Yamuna. While the Centre will provide Rs.250 crore for the bridge, the remaining funds will be contributed by Haryana and UP,” Mr. Gurjar told The Hindu over phone.

Major benefits

With the completion of this project, agricultural produce of nearby villages can easily be transported to UP and Haryana without crossing Delhi. The project will also boost real estate sector.