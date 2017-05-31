Family, friends pay tributes to Justice Leila Seth

Noted author Vikram Seth gives a speech during a memorial event for his mother Justice Leila Seth on Tuesday. Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Family, friends and admirers paid rich tributes to late Justice Leila Seth at a memorial event held here on Tuesday.

Justice Seth, who passed away on May 5 at the age of 86, was a noted legal luminary who broke many glass ceilings in her profession and is remembered most for her role in shaping legal solutions for gender violence following the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

She played a vital role in the Verma Commission that was formed in the aftermath of the 2012 case.

The memorial was led by her eldest son, author Vikram Seth, who introduced his mother as someone who despite her towering professional life had the ability to draw people towards her.

Many firsts

The evening began with the recitation of hymns from the Rig Veda dedicated to human reasoning, which Justice Seth represented.

Her daughter Aradhana presented a photo slide show that depicted the life of the bright lawyer who went on to become the first Chief Justice of a State High Court in India and the first woman judge of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Ruma Pal narrated how Justice Seth worked her way up from Kolkata and Patna and became a legendary figure in her field.

“You will never die. You are around and watching if I will do a good job [of recollecting her],” said Justice Pal, who had shared a close friendship with Justice Seth.

The high point of the evening was a Buddhist meditation conducted by Shantum Seth, Justice Seth’s second child.