The family of Mukesh Kumar, the teacher who was stabbed to death allegedly by two of his students in a government school in Nangloi, has blamed both the police and the school authorities for ignoring the warning signs that the teacher’s life was under threat.

They alleged that the 50-year-old had received threats in the past, which were also directed to the acting principal, vice-principal Badan Singh, as well but no measures were taken to rein in the errant boys.

Mr. Kumar is survived by wife Neelam and three children – two daughters and a son. While the eldest of the three, Kanika, is pursuing M.Sc, IInd year, and another daughter Manvi is in Class XII, his son, Anush, is studying B.A LLB IInd year.

“Irresponsible”

“The school authorities had behaved in an irresponsible manner. The incident took place at 5 p.m., but we were not informed till 7 p.m. After half-an-hour of the incident, my father was admitted to the hospital. He was not taken into the operation theatre till we reached the hospital. This delay was what claimed his life,” said Anush.

Till Tuesday evening, the family was unaware of the compensation amount of Rs. 1 crore announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Anush even said that he was ready to take up a government job if offered.

“It is a shocking incident for us. He had complained about the notorious conduct of these students to the Principal earlier, but no action was taken by the school authority. About two months ago, he returned very late. When asked about the reason, he said he had filed a complaint to the principal and the police about the warnings by the students and some outsiders,” Mr. Kumar’s wife Neelam said.

Badan Singh, the vice-principal, denied all the allegations and said that the letter had been submitted to the police and the inaction was on their part.

