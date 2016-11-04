A 50-year-old factory worker was killed after he got crushed between the factory’s lift and a wall in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Tuesday evening.

The police are probing whether overloading of the lift led to the accident. The victim has been identified as Satish. The accident was discovered around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday when Amar, Satish’s colleague and nephew, heard him screaming for help. Amar rushed towards the lift and discovered Satish.

“Amar was on the fourth floor and Satish was going to meet him, along with the raw material, using the lift from the ground floor,” said the police. Amar cried for help, but all the workers had already left for the day. Amar called up the factory owner before calling the police. PCR vans and fire brigade personnel reached the spot soon. “A part of the wall was demolished and Satish pulled out,” said the police, adding that he was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

The police said a case of causing death by negligence has been registered against the building owner. “We are inspecting the accident site. Appropriate action will be taken after the report,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M.N. Tiwari.