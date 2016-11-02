: A 39-year-old factory worker was allegedly murdered in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Ata-Ur Rehman.

A purported eyewitness in the case, Ravi, has told the police that the incident happened in Sector 3 of Industrial Area. “I saw that a group of men were dancing and singing. Among them was one Anil, who was playing a drum. When they were about to leave, Rehman reached there,” said Ravi, a juice shop owner.

He added that Rehman was drunk and demanded that the songs continue, if needed be for the entire night.

“That was met with protest, and a man named Sujeet alias Chintu, who was a part of the group, had a heated argument with Rehman. Soon, Chintu started kicking and punching the victim, who, in turn, abused him,” Ravi told the police.

After assaulting Rehman, Chintu said he would teach him a lesson and went inside the factory where he works. He returned with a wooden rod and dealt a blow on Rehman’s head. Rehman collapsed, but Chintu kept attacking him.

When Rehman started bleeding, Chintu, Anil and the others fled to the respective factories where they are employed. A passerby informed the police. Soon a team arrived there, and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Chintu has been arrested.