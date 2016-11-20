A court here has permitted former TERI director-general R.K. Pachauri to travel abroad.

Dr. Pachauri is facing prosecution for allegedly sexually harassing a woman researcher at TERI. The Delhi Police had charge-sheeted him in the case in March this year.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan allowed him to travel to Dominican Republic from November 22 to December 5.

Charge sheet filed

“The investigation is complete and the charge sheet has been filed. The accused has been granted permission to travel abroad on several earlier occasions and has complied with the directions given by the court. In these circumstances, the accused is permitted to travel as per his itinerary... subject to furnishing a local surety of Rs. 2 lakh to the satisfaction of this court,’’ the court said, allowing his application to travel abroad filed through advocate Ashish Dikshit.

The court also directed him to give an undertaking that he shall appear in court in person or through counsel and not dispute his identity at a later stage. It further asked him to submit copies of his travel tickets and intimate the court after his return or any changes in his travel itinerary.

The Delhi Police have booked Dr. Pachauri under sections 354 (molestation), 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 354D (any man who follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.