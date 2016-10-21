Former defence personnel will now help passengers and provide security at Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi metro stations, two of the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network.

The DMRC has taken a new initiative to deploy ex-servicemen (Ex-NCOs and Ex-JCOs) for customer facilitation, and providing watch and ward services at these two stations.

“Around 100 former servicemen have been deployed to facilitate passengers and other related aspects of operations. Under customer facilitation services, the ex-servicemen will provide services at station platforms, Automatic Fare Collection gates, circulating areas of station, other locations in and around the station premises, including station access points, galleries, ticketing areas, staircases, escalators, etc.,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Under watch and ward services, they will guard service buildings, including ancillary building, DG room, chiller plant and cooling tower, and theft prone areas, added the spokesperson.

“They are trained to be customer-oriented while dealing with commuters and the general public for various purposes, including overall crowd management, smooth de-boarding and boarding to and from the train, ensuring proper queuing of passengers on platforms, assistance to differently-abled passengers, to be on the lookout for suspicious commuters, to prevent, restrict or warn against suicide attempts and to guide the passengers on their queries related to journeys.”

Trial basis

“The Army Welfare Placement Organization, a registered society, is facilitating the services of these ex-servicemen to the DMRC through M/s Cyclops Security and Allied Services Pvt. Ltd.,” he said.

“The services are on a trial basis for one year and may be extended at other major stations of the Delhi Metro network based upon the feedback and performance,” the spokesperson said.

The Army Welfare Placement Organisation is facilitating the services of these

ex-servicemen