Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister were detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday during their attempts to meet the family of former Army jawan Ram Kishan Grewal who committed suicide over the OROP issue.

There were chaotic scenes at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the family had been camping since Wednesday morning and refusing to allow the post-mortem unless the demand of OROP was met.

They claimed that Ram Kishan had martyred himself for the cause and they would settle for nothing less than the implementation of the OROP.

While AAP MLA from Delhi Cantonment Commando Surendra was with the family even before noon, Mr. Sisodia arrived at 1.30 p.m. Barely minutes after he started speaking to the family, the police dragged him and his party colleague, before detaining them.

Soon after Mr. Sisodia’s visit, Mr. Gandhi security personnel were seen in a heated debate with the police over his entry into the hospital premises.

Mr. Gandhi remarked that the country was changing under the new regime. Congress leader R.S. Surjewala termed the police action ‘hooliganism and dictatorship’.