Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia held, prevented from meeting kin.

A retired Army subedar’s suicide demanding one rank, one pension plunged the capital into chaos with the police detaining Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Sisodia were released late in the evening.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that the family of the deceased subedar, Ram Kishen Grewal, was beaten up and prevented from meeting him at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

After his release, the Congress leader stated that the least the Government could do was to apologise to the family of the deceased. Several senior Congress leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sheila Dixit, Ahmed Patel, Ghluam Nabi Azad and Ajay Maken, were detained and let off by the Delhi police.

The Delhi police’s efforts to prevent top leaders from both the parties from meeting the family of Grewal — who allegedly consumed poison after he was not allowed to submit a petition to Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday – only escalated matters.

Mr. Gandhi, in fact, was detained twice even as he termed the development as the first signs of how the “country was changing.” First, he was denied entry at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where Grewal’s family and friends were present and taken to the Mandir Marg police station where he had a brief interaction with the ex-serviceman’s son.

Nearly four hours later, his bid to meet the family again was foiled by the police

Chaotic scenes at Delhi hospitals

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, minutes before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s interaction with the family of ex-subedar Ram Kishen Grewal, was cut short by the police’s sudden announcement that he had to leave. Along with AAP MLA Commando Surendra, he was dragged into a bus that took him to Parliament Street police station.

Lady Hardinge Hospital, another city hospital where the body of the deceased ex-subedar was kept, also witnessed chaotic scenes. The detainee in this case was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who first made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the hospital for a couple of hours and then expressed his desire to leave and meet Grewal’s kin at Connaught Place police station. But like the entry, the exit bid, too, was blocked causing a deadlock, which continued till he was “forcefully” taken to R.K. Puram Police station in South Delhi.

Mr. Kejriwal, like Mr. Gandhi, took a dig at the Government, specifically targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him insecure and also adding that a country where soldiers and farmers start committing suicide had no future.

Grewal’s son Jaswant and his brothers said he had martyred himself for the cause of OROP and a true tribute to him would be immediate implementation of the scheme.

Special Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) M.K. Meena said RML Hospital would not be allowed to become a political battleground.