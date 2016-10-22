With the intention to address issues concerning the realty sector, including delayed and sick projects, three authorities - Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway - in their board meeting on Friday approved ‘project settlement policy’.

Under this policy, the builders will be able to exit from a housing or commercial project if they have not started construction on the land allotted to them by the three authorities.

Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (industries) and chairman of Noida Authority Rama Raman told The Hindu that the decision has been taken after considering slowdown in the realty sector, which further resulted delay in projects’ delivery.

Earlier in May, the three authorities had approved an ‘exit policy’ to allow builders to exit from sick projects. But the Uttar Pradesh government had rejected the proposal saying that the policy was unable to address multiple issues realty sector was facing.

“Following UP government’s order, the three authorities formed a 13-member committee that framed ‘project settlement policy’. It covers all issues pertaining to the ongoing crisis in realty sector. Now we will send it to the government for final approval so that we can implement it on the ground,” said Mr. Raman.

There are four types of project delay. One where the builder has completed civil work but is unable to finish the project and obtain occupancy certificate. Second where the buyers have invested in a project but the builder has not started construction at all. Third kind is builder halting construction mid-way. Fourth issue is buyer living in a complex, but unable to execute registry.

“If a builder is yet to begin construction on land then he can exit and we will make sure the buyers get refund,” Mr. Raman added.

“Thousand of home buyers like me were forced to pay rent and instalments as well. This policy is a win-win situation for both builder and buyer," said Amit Gupta, a buyer who has invested in project in Noida, Sector 121.

City bus service

The Noida authority in its 190th board meeting on Friday cleared a proposal to provide Rs. 5 crore fund immediately for starting operations of much-awaited city bus service between Noida and Greater Noida. The service, to be launched by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, is expected to start operations before November 15, officials said.

“Some additional facilities including bus shelters and depot for the city bus service is yet to be completed. If all is in place, the service may be started before November 15,” said Mr. Raman.

Noida and Greater Noida authorities have also decided to hand over land for property development and parking spaces along the Noida and Greater Noida Metro corridor.