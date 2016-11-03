Situation spiralled out of hand after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tried to initiate a conversation with Grewal’s family at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Muted responses shrouded the suicide of Subedar Ram Kishen Grewal on Wednesday until the situation exploded within a matter of a few minutes. As the day progressed, matters only took a turn for the worse.

The situation spiralled out of hand after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tried to initiate a conversation with Grewal’s family at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

The police reacted by perceiving the attempt as “politicisation” of the situation and launched a crackdown.

For those who were there since morning, the overdrive was a dramatic and unexplained.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi Cantonment Commando Surender and Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry were there before noon and had repeatedly made statements against the Centre, saying how it cheated the Indian Army with its promises on the One Rank One Pension scheme.

Grewal’s son, Jaswant, and his former Army colleagues and fellow OROP crusaders repeatedly narrated their versions and opinion on the deceased Army man’s suicide.

All this while, the police had been on watch.

Then came Mr. Sisodia, without any entourage. Even as he spoke to Jaswant, the police declared that no media bytes would be allowed. They, in fact, demanded that everybody move out immediately as a separate media enclosure had been made outside the hospital.

The media and Mr. Sisiodia were given little reaction time. It wasn’t long before two police officers dragged away Mr. Surender and Mr. Sisodia, asking them to stop interacting with the press.

They were put inside a bus even as the Deputy CM kept asking how an elected representative meeting the family of a dead Armyman could jeopardise national security.

Interestingly, Ms. Choudhary and fellow Haryana Congress leader R.S. Surjewala were spared.

They continued to speak to the family, which put up a dogged resistance and refused to allow a post mortem until Subedar Grewal’s demands weren’t met.

Cops take on tough stance

Less than an hour later, Congress vice-president showed up at RML. If Mr. Sisodia was allowed to enter the premises, Mr. Gandhi was stopped at the gate. Special Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) M.K. Meena, who was supervising security at the hospital, firmly announced that he would not let in any politician. He was also seen in an animated exchange with SPG members, who form a part of Mr. Gandhi’s security ring.

As Mr. Gandhi was detained, Mr. Surjewala and Ms. Choudhary arrived at the same gate and protested the police’s move, calling it “goondaism by the Delhi Police” and “a dictatorial approach”.

The family of the deceased, who had been left alone until then, were also bundled up and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, where they ultimately met Mr. Gandhi.

Later, they alleged that the police had thrashed them. After a while, the family was taken to the Connaught Place police station, while Mr. Gandhi was let off.

Nearly four hours later, Mr. Gandhi - this time with senior leaders in tow - made another attempt to meet the bereaved family, but was detained yet again.

