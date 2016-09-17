Take off:Former Attorney-General Soli Sorabjee (left) at the launch of ‘India, Inter-Country Parental Child Removal and the Law’ on Friday.Photo: Shiv kumar pushpakaR

Former Attorney-General of India Soli Sorabjee on Friday released a book titled ‘India, Inter-Country Parental Child Removal and the Law’ that has been jointly authored by Anil Malhotra and Ranjit Malhotra.

Dignitaries present

Mr. Sorabjee released the book, for which he has written the preface, at the India International Centre here in the presence of Supreme Court Judges Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice A.K. Sikri, the US Ambassador to India Richard Verma, and Special Advisor for Children's Issues, Ambassador Susan Jacobs.

In his brief address, Mr. Sorabjee said that it was amazing that the book was being released in the presence of representatives from about 90 countries, who had come to participate in the Conference of the International Academy of Family Lawyers.

Justice Sikri, meanwhile, appreciated the authors for writing a book every year.

In the preface, Mr. Sorabjee says that about 30 million of Indians live in 180 countries, having cross-border matrimonial relationships. Their broken multi-jurisdictional matrimonial relationships lead to removal of chilpdren to India or foreign jurisdiction in violation of court custody orders, or the infringement of parental rights of the aggrieved parent, Mr. Sorabjee added.

He also expresses anguish over the fact that India does not recognise inter-parental child removal as an offence.