Shahdara: E-rickshaw owner booked over fire

: A case has been registered against the owner of the e-rickshaws in connection with the fire that broke out on Wednesday due to a short circuit in a four-storeyed building in northeast Delhi's Shahdara. Police saud the e-rickshaws that were charging at the parking area had set off the short-circuit and the fire that killed three people and injured a dozen others.

"A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by actendangering life or personal safety of others), 304(A)(causing death by negligence) of IPC has been registered against Kanhaiya, the owner of the e-rickshaws," said a senior police officer, adding that they will try to ascertain whether someone else was involved too. Three persons, including a woman and her ten-year-old daughter, were killed while a dozen others suffered burns in the fire. Kanhaiya himself was injured in the incident.

PTI