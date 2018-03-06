Environmental compensation imposed on Delhi, Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI, 07/01/2012: Bio medical waste incinerator at Okhla near Sukhdev Vihar which is causing health problems to nearby residents, in New Delhi on January 07, 2012. Photo: V. Sudershan | Photo Credit: V_Sudershan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed environmental compensation on two States, including the Capital, for failure to reply to show cause notices issued earlier.

A Bench headed by judicial member Jawad Rahim imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on Delhi and Uttarakhand after the State governments failed to reply to earlier notices pertaining to disposal and management of biomedical waste.

‘Hazardous waste’

The green panel had earlier directed the two States to inform it about total generation of hazardous waste. The NGT had further directed them to inform about “which agencies have been authorised in terms of rules to collect, transport, dispose and process hazardous waste”.

The NGT had also directed the States to inform it about those who were not sending hazardous waste to authorised plants. The directions came while the NGT was hearing a plea filed by Rajiv Narayan, who had alleged that hazardous biomedical waste was not being scientifically managed.