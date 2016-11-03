The Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that there were more than adequate teachers in schools aided by it.

The Delhi government told a Bench of Justices Badar Durrez Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar that the prescribed student-teacher ratio was 35:1, but in schools aided by it the ratio was 33.9:1, which was much better.

The submission was made in an affidavit filed by the government stating that for 2015-16 the total number of students in aided schools was 1,60,909 and the total number of teachers was 4,745.

“This means that ratio of students to teachers was 33.9:1 which is better than the prescribed ratio of 35:1,” the court noted.

The Bench also noted that the issue of post fixation, which is necessary for distribution of teachers to maintain the prescribed student-teacher ratio, has been addressed. — PTI