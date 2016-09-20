Accused took office on rent on hourly basis, fled with the cash on pretext of checking notes

: A 28-year-old engineer has been arrested for allegedly duping a forex agent of US$ 5,000.

The accused has been identified as Snigdha Sourav Dash. On September 5, he had allegedly called VLK Forex Pvt. Ltd., which has its office in Rajendra Place, and requested that US$ 5,000 be sent to his office in Connaught Place and that he would make the payment in Indian currency.

Web of deceit

When the field executive visited the caller with the foreign currency, Dash said he needed to go out to get the notes checked as he had been handed over fake currencies in the past.

Dash, however, allegedly ran away with the money.

The field executive, meanwhile, waited for him to return. When he realised that he had been tricked, he called the police, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime).

When the police reached the office, they were informed that Dash had rented the premises at Rs. 500 per hour.

Search in Goa

A case was registered at the Connaught Place police station, and the crime branch took over the probe. Days of investigation revealed that the accused could be tracked down in Goa.

A team was dispatched to Panaji, but the accused kept getting away by claiming that he could not meet the police as he was busy preparing for the BRICS session scheduled for October.

Finally, he was nabbed from Delhi on Sunday.

He has allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime.

The police have recovered US$ 3,000 and a business card of BRICS from him.

Dash is a postgraduate from a reputed MBA college in Ghaziabad, and has worked for some top firms in India, said the police. He also knows six languages.

“Apart from English, the accused is fluent in Russian, Thai, Hebrew, Spanish, Portugese and Italian,” said Mr. Yadav.