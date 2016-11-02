Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for construction of a 4 km elevated railway line on Rohtak-Gohana section in Haryana, through video-conference from Mumbai to ensure smooth traffic on road and track.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Prabhu stated that Railways would continue its efforts to extend greater connectivity in the State.

“This project is envisaged to provide safety for road-users in Rohtak. Railways have envisaged a modernised India through the various development projects and have constantly progressed towards that goal through new thrusts and initiatives,” he said.

The elevated railway line on the Rohtak - Gohana stretch would be constructed at a cost of Rs 315 crore and would help in decongesting Rohtak city, provide safety to road users by eliminating five busy level crossings connecting residential colonies and enable operational flexibility for the Railways.

This is the first ever elevated rail track of the Railways built for facilitating smoother road traffic in densely populated city areas.

Out of the cost of Rs 315 crore, the Railways will spend Rs 90 crore and rest will come from the Haryana government.

The project is expected to be completed by 2018.

The elevated tracks are safer as there would not be any trespassing on them. The experiment will also help study how elevated tracks will help ease traffic problems in congested cities and can become an example for resolving urban transportation chaos.-PTI