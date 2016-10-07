The Delhi electoral office is carrying out a summary revision of electoral rolls this month and has also tied up with the Delhi Metro to create awareness among voters to check their details on the list.

Nearly 30 lakh passengers use the Delhi Metro network daily and the office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is trying to tap this huge audience to get their message across. The office published the draft electoral roll of the Capital on October 1 and has advised voters in the city to check their details and get it corrected, if needed. People can register as voters and voters who want to get any of their details in the electoral roll changed, can submit their requests till October 31.

“We will provide the space needed for any activity meant to create voter awareness,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson.

“Delhi Metro gets the maximum footfalls and the message is being communicated to nearly 30 lakh passengers at 114 different locations across Delhi,” Delhi’s CEO Chandra Bhushan Kumar told The Hindu .

“The voter registration and awareness announcements started from October 1 at Delhi Metro stations ,” Mr. Kumar said.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that the electoral office is tying up with DMRC to reach out to voters. “In fact, after the 2015 Assembly polls, the DMRC was given a Delhi State award for its contribution in the process of election,” the CEO said.

“The DMRC did a commendable job when it comes to voter education. The also ran trains to move our people during the early hours,” Mr. Kumar said.

Graffiti corners

The electoral office will also set up special ‘graffiti’ corners at select metro stations for voter awareness. “They will have large canvasses where college students will do graffiti,” the CEO said.

“In fact, the DMRC suggested the stations with maximum footfall and 14 of those were selected,” he said.

The graffiti corners will be put up at Rajiv Chowk, Saket, Nehru Place, Laxmi Nagar, Shahadara, Kashmere Gate, Hauz Khas, Rohini West, Adarsh Nagar, Vishwavidhyalaya, Karol Bagh, Uttam Nagar East, Shastri Park and Janakpuri West metro stations.