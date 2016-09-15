A 65-year-old woman was brutally murdered by unidentified men inside her flat in a group housing society in upscale Sector 55 on Wednesday. The murdered allegedly happened during a robbery attempt.

The murder came to light when the victim’s four-year-old granddaughter, accompanied by a neighbour, returned home from school around 1.30 p.m. The duo found the woman, Jayarani, lying in a pool of blood and the house ransacked.

The woman’s body was found in the bedroom. She was alone inside the flat in Brothers Apartments when the incident took place as her son and daughter-in law had gone to work.

A post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death. Police sources, however, said that the woman had injuries on her head that were likely inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. A few thousand rupees in cash and some jewellery is missing, the police said.

The robbers also made off with the jewellery worn by the woman, including a gold chain and gold earrings. Her nose stud was found stuck in her hair hinting at a possible scuffle.

The police suspect that the robbers could be known to the victim as there were no signs of forced entry and also seemed to be aware of her daily routine.