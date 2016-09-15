In yet another incident involving the murder of a senior citizen in the Capital, a 73-year-old man was found dead at his home in South Delhi’s Defence Colony on Wednesday evening.

In the absence of any injury marks on the victim's body, police suspect he was strangulated. The body was found in an upside down position near his work table.

The deceased has been identified as R. C. Choukhani. He dealt in share trading, said R. P. Upadhyay, Joint CP (South-Eastern Range).

The man lived with his wife and daughter in the posh Defence Colony’s B-block.

The family lived on the ground floor while the building’s basement was used as an office by the victim.

The man’s wife and daughter were away when the killers struck.

The Joint CP said that it was likely that the killers were known to the victim as the entry into the house appeared friendly.

When the victim’s family returned home around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, they found the victim lying unresponsive.

They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead, said the police.

‘Not robbery’

While no part of the house appeared ransacked, police probe revealed that Mr. Choukhani’s laptop and DVR were missing.

The officer said that most of the victim’s house was covered by CCTV cameras from inside, which was a strong reason why the killers made away with the DVR.

Robbery does not appear to be the motive behind the murder, said investigators, adding they suspected personal or business enmity to be the reason.

A case of murder has been registered at the Defence Colony police station.