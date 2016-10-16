In the latest incident of road rage in the Capital, a 68-year-old retired teacher was allegedly dragged by the hair and thrashed after his son, a doctor, failed to give way to impatient scooty riders.

The incident took place in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Thursday evening when the doctor, his father and compounder were returning home in a car after work.

The victims have been identified as 37-year-old Manoj Aggarwal and his father A.L. Aggarwal, both residents of Krishna Nagar. The doctor was driving past Biglow’s Public School in Krishna Nagar, when he got stuck in a traffic jam.

“Suddenly, two youth on a scooty stopped parallel to my car and asked me to move it ahead, abusing me simultaneously. However, there was no space to move the car,” the doctor told police in his statement.

When he tried explaining this to the duo, they allegedly pulled him out of the car and started thrashing him.

When his father tried to intervene, they beat him up too.

An FIR has been filed in the case.