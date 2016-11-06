A special court on Saturday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to cooperate and supply certain documents to agent Anand Chauhan, an accused charge sheeted in a money laundering case involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

During the hearing, Chauhan’s counsel said certain documents supplied to them along with the charge sheet were illegible and they have not received the legible copies.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar asked the counsel of accused Chauhan to inspect the files and inform investigating officer (IO) which legible documents he required.

“Original documents submitted”

ED’s counsel N K Matta said they have submitted all the original documents in the court and the defence counsel can inspect the files and inform IO about the documents they want.

The court then directed the IO to cooperate with the defence counsel and supply them the legible documents and fixed the matter for further proceedings on November 24.

The court had on September 7 taken cognisance on the charge sheet filed against Chauhan, who is currently in judicial custody, while asking the ED to provide him a copy of the final report and other documents.

The charge sheet was filed for offences under Sections 3 (money—laundering) and 4 (punishment for the offence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Act.

Chauhan was arrested from Chandigarh on July 9 under the provisions of PMLA on the grounds that he was allegedly not cooperating with the probe.

- PTI

Chauhan’s counsel said certain documents supplied to them along with the charge sheet were illegible and they have not received the legible copies