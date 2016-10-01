Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya was on Friday questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here for eight hours in a money laundering case, after which he alleged that the Central investigating agencies have been “saffronised”.

Vikramaditya, who is also the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress chief, alleged that investigating agencies like ED and CBI were booking Congress leaders in false cases to please their “political masters”.

“The manner in which Congress leaders were being targeted by various investigative agencies shows how they have been saffronised. By doing so, they are not setting a healthy practice... They should not set wrong precedents for the times to come,” he told PTI.

Vikramaditya was questioned by the ED in a case of money laundering registered against him and his father. He said he cooperated with the agency and answered to all the queries posed to him by the investigating officials.

He said that he had full faith in the judiciary and would emerge victorious. Besides fighting the cases in various courts, he said, he will also fight them in the people’s court.

“We have full faith in the judiciary and will fight the cases in various courts and will emerge victorious. We will also take the issue of political vendetta carried out against us to the people of the state and will fight the BJP in people’s court in the next election,” he said.

The Delhi High Court had on Thursday directed the ED not to arrest Vikramaditya who had been called for interrogation in the money laundering case against his father and others.-PTI