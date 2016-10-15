The Election Commission has rejected the plea of 21 AAP MLAs, facing office-of-profit allegations, seeking copies of the Delhi government’s response on the issue.

The commission has directed the MLAs to furnish their final responses by October 17, to the petition seeking their disqualification. The Delhi government has already submitted to the EC the documents relevant to the proceedings.

The MLAs were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries. They have pleaded before the commission that they did not draw any benefit from the post. The Delhi High Court had last month set aside their appointment noting that the order was issued without the Lieutenant-Governor’s concurrence.

During the last hearing on September 23, the MLAs had asked for time to study the High Court directive. Though they were required to furnish their response on October 7, they sought further extension.