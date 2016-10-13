Ravana effigies going up in flames in spectacular display and the visual treat of Ramlila may be a routine affair for Indians, but for many foreigners who attended the Dussehra celebrations in Delhi, it was one of the unforgettable moments of “experiencing India”.

23-year-old Felipe Patterson, a student at the University of Buenos Aires, who attended the festivities on Tuesday evening at the grand Lav Kush Ramlila function, said, “The experience left me literally bedazzled.”

“It is my first visit to Delhi and I had no idea about this festival (Navratra) and I just randomly walked into the celebrations. The crowd was overwhelming but it was all part of experiencing India.

“The festival gave me an eye to see India’s multi-cultural society, the religious and the spiritual side of it. And, if I have to some up the experience in one word, it would be ‘increible’ (Spanish for incredible),” he said.

Portugal national Henrique Veranda, an avid photographer, who just finished school and wishes to pursue cinema for undergraduate studies, tried to capture the Dusshera celebrations on his camera in colour and in black and white.

“The festival is full of colour from the stagecraft to the effigies and hawkers selling food items. But, I am trying to mostly capture the celebrations in monochrome. As Satyajit Ray, one of the master filmmakers from India, did in his films. Black and white frames capture the essence of life,” he said.

The 18-year-old Portuguese on his maiden visit to India, said, “With all these images in my camera and in my mind, I will take back home a slice of India with me.”

Giant effigies of the 10-headed demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were ceremonially burnt on the Red Fort front lawns, marking the triumph of good over evil on Dussehra.

43-year-old social worker Javier Gallego from Barcelona, who works with children, said, “People at the hotel I am staying here, suggested me to go attend the festival, and I never thought it would leave me so pleasantly surprised.”

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan also attended the celebrations here.

Veranda said, “The crowd went in a frenzy after seeing him arrive on stage. I did not know that he (Devgan) was a film star. In our country, such big crowds are hardly seen.”

“Also, I did not know who Ravan was so I will go read more about him now, and about Ram and Hanuman, the monkey-god, who carries a mace on his shoulder,” he added. - PTI