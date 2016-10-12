Appealing people not to burn effigies of Ravana on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on Tuesday, a large number of people here worshipped ‘Dashanan’ as a part of their 46-year-long tradition.

“We celebrated Dusshera as ‘Ravan Moksha Diwas’ We have also constructed a temple of Ravana and offered prayers to his idol in a traditional manner by reciting hymns and conducting havan at temple,” Mahesh Gauhar, the president of local outfit of Ravana followers, Jai Lankesh Mitra Mandal, told PTI.

He informed ‘kanya pujan’ and aarti of Ravana were also performed at the temple situated in Pardeshipura area where prasad was also distributed to his disciples.

The outfit is performing Dashanan puja since 1970, which is completely in contrast to the popular traditions among Hindus.

Mr. Gauhar said Ravana was a great intellectual and an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and therefore, the outfit appeals to the people to stop burning his effigies on the occasion of Dusshera. PTI